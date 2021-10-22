Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

TDY opened at $444.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

