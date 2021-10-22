Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,926. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
