Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,926. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

