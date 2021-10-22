Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

TELL opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

