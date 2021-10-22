Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,573. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 674.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

