Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Telos worth $42,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 678.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,811,126. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.