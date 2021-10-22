TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,687,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,037,484 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.82% of TELUS worth $553,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,717. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

