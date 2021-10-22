TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of TELUS worth $349,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

