TEMCO 1-Day Volume Reaches $325,081.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $325,081.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00102536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,372.89 or 0.99898414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.68 or 0.06465718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022110 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

