Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.