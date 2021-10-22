Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Teradata worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

