TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.80. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 7,434 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$111.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

