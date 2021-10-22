Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Terminix Global worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,365,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after buying an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after buying an additional 429,539 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

