Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Terminix Global worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

