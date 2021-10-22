Ternoa (CAPS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $728,836.00

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $728,836.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Buying and Selling Ternoa

