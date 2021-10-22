TerraKRW Market Cap Tops $32.02 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and $46.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00071910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,919.06 or 1.00194399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.56 or 0.06507405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022581 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,036,997,985 coins and its circulating supply is 43,036,268,876 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

