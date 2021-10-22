Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $894.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a PE ratio of 465.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.13.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

