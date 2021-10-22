Tesla (TSLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $800.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $800.00 to $830.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $580.00 to $625.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $825.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/4/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $910.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

9/23/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$900.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $909.68. 22,840,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,078,152. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $910.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.41. The firm has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

