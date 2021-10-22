TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,161 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.13% of TETRA Technologies worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TTI opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

