Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $58,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.