Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,157 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.39% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $55,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

