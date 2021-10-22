Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Textron posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

