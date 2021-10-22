The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

