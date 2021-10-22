The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.