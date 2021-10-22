The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $57,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.95.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

