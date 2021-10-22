The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BPRN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

