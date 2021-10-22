The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of The Blackstone Group worth $53,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

