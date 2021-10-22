The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The Blackstone Group traded as high as $137.35 and last traded at $137.35, with a volume of 162550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.52.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
