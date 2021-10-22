The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Position Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $62.14 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

