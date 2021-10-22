The ChampCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $323,951.00 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $323,951.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.48 or 0.00471413 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.00993530 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin (TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

