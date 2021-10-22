The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The Chemours worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Chemours by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.