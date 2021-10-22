The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

