The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

