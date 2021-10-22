The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.16

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 53250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 226.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 719,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.3% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

