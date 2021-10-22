The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $364.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

