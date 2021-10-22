The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $363.39. 61,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $324.47. The company has a market capitalization of $383.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $364.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

