The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of The India Fund worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The India Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The India Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The India Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

