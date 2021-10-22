The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

The J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. The J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.97. 488,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,285. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

