The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.97. 488,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.