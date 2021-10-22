The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.13. The LGL Group shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 21,490 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

