The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.