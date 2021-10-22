The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of The Marcus worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Marcus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.