The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Mosaic to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

