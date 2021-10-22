The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,622. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.