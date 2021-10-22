The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Tops $672.87 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $672.87 million and approximately $72.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00151645 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006387 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.07 or 0.00626586 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.