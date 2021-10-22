The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of The Walt Disney worth $2,242,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

