The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

