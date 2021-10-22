The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

