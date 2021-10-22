The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 583,281 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.85% of The Western Union worth $265,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

