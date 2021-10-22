The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Western Union worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 889,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

