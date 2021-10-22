ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $51,439.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

